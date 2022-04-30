Three people arrested after deputy found methamphetamine and fentanyl during traffic stop

Three people were arrested after 40.9 grams of methamphetamine and 13 grams of fentanyl were found during a traffic stop in northeast Hickory on Wednesday, police say.

Tracie Byrd, 29, of Claremont, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession and transportation, trafficking in opium by possession and transportation, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kenneth Jones Jr., 47, of Hickory, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

The driver, Richard Gragg, 30, of Connelly Springs, was charged with driving while license revoked and carrying a concealed weapon, the release said.

Along with the methamphetamine and fentanyl, investigators seized a pistol, brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia from the stopped vehicle, the release said.

Byrd received a $40,000 secured bond; Jones received a $2,500 secured bond; and Gragg received a $1,000 secured bond. All three made first appearances in Catawba County District Court on Thursday, the release said.