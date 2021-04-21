 Skip to main content
Three-mile police chase leads to arrest in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Three-mile police chase leads to arrest in Alexander County

  Updated
A vehicle chase in the Ellendale Community of Alexander County covered three miles and resulted in the arrest of a Granite Falls man on Wednesday.

At 6:15 a.m., Alexander County sheriff deputies were informed by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office of a stolen vehicle tracked by Onstar, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Onstar is an in-vehicle safety and security system that comes installed in some automobile brands.

Deputies located the vehicle on All Healing Springs Road. Sheriff Chris Bowman said the vehicle was a van.

The van did not stop for officers, resulting in a chase on All Healing Springs Road, Three Forks Church Road, Gil Childers Road and Robinette Road that covered approximately 3.5 miles, according to the release.

Onstar disabled the vehicle on Robinette Road ending the chase. Two Alexander County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles were damaged in the chase. Bowman said the damage to the patrol vehicles was caused by the van backing into the patrol vehicles. Bowman said one deputy was injured during the chase by the suspect using the stolen vehicle. The deputy received medical treatment at a local urgent care and was released.

John Paul Bryant, 40, of Granite Falls was charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, three counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest, one count of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

He was also charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and break/enter a motor vehicle from Caldwell County.

Bryant is being held under an $180,000 secured bond.

Bryant
