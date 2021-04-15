Three men charged with breaking into store in Newton

Three men have been charged with felony breaking and entering into the Valero convenience store on Northwest Boulevard, according to a release from the Newton Police Department.

Greensboro residents Isaiah Marques Carmichael, 19, and Zakirus Wacovia Davis, 25, and High Point resident Daniel Lahorace Nelson, 31, were charged and arrested.

Each of the men was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The three men were seen breaking into the store by a Newton officer on patrol early Thursday morning, according to the release.

The men initially fled in a vehicle but crashed into a tree after a short chase. One suspect was arrested at the scene of the crash while the others were apprehended not far from the scene.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office helped with the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call Officer Jose Hernandez at 828-465-7430.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.