Three-hour police standoff in Claremont ends peaceful with no injuries

A police standoff at a Claremont residence ended with an arrest and no injuries Wednesday night, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

At approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being held hostage at a residence on Hall Dairy Road in Claremont. When deputies arrived they spoke with a reporting person who alleged that Romey Wayne Robertson was armed with a shotgun and was holding an adult female against her will inside the residence, according to the release.

Crisis Intervention and De-escalation Team (CIDT) negotiated with several parties involved in the situation as the Catawba County’s Special Tactics and Response (STAR) Team held a perimeter.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., Robertson surrendered to the STAR Team. A shotgun was recovered from the scene.

Robertson, 40, of Claremont was charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held with no bond.

“We are very pleased this incident ended peacefully and that no one was injured,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “This peaceful resolution was brought about through the combined efforts and coordination of the STAR and CIDT teams. We thank each agency who contributes officers to these multi-agency teams.”