Three from Catawba County charged with trafficking meth

Five people were charged with trafficking methamphetamine including three from Catawba County.

A federal criminal indictment has been unsealed, charging five individuals with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and related offenses, William T. Stetzer, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced in a news release.

Those charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine included Charles Ray Hildebran, 46, of Hickory; Phillip Anthony Godfrey, 47, of Newton; Billy Dean Potter, 36, of Hickory; Britton Nicole Metcalf, 34, of Morganton; and Jeffrey Ben Pavkovich, 52, of Gainesville, Ga. The defendants are also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and/or distribution of methamphetamine. Hildebran, Godfrey, Pavkovich and Metcalf are also facing firearms charges.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From at least 2018 to October 2021, the defendants were involved in a drug trafficking network that distributed methamphetamine in and around Buncombe, Burke, Catawba and McDowell counties, according to the news release. The indictment alleges that the defendants engaged in multiple drug sales and that Hildebran, Godfrey, Pavkovich and Metcalf also possessed firearms.