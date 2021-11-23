 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three from Catawba County charged with trafficking meth
0 Comments
alert top story

Three from Catawba County charged with trafficking meth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Five people were charged with trafficking methamphetamine including three from Catawba County.

A federal criminal indictment has been unsealed, charging five individuals with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and related offenses, William T. Stetzer, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced in a news release.

Those charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine included Charles Ray Hildebran, 46, of Hickory; Phillip Anthony Godfrey, 47, of Newton; Billy Dean Potter, 36, of Hickory; Britton Nicole Metcalf, 34, of Morganton; and Jeffrey Ben Pavkovich, 52, of Gainesville, Ga. The defendants are also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and/or distribution of methamphetamine. Hildebran, Godfrey, Pavkovich and Metcalf are also facing firearms charges.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

From at least 2018 to October 2021, the defendants were involved in a drug trafficking network that distributed methamphetamine in and around Buncombe, Burke, Catawba and McDowell counties, according to the news release. The indictment alleges that the defendants engaged in multiple drug sales and that Hildebran, Godfrey, Pavkovich and Metcalf also possessed firearms.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement recovered 20 illegal firearms, narcotics and more than $100,000 in U.S. currency, the news release stated.

The defendants are currently in federal custody following their initial court appearances.

The charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Hess, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, is in charge of the prosecution.

+3 
Charles Ray Hildebran.jpg

Charles Ray Hildebran
+3 
Phillip Anthony Godfrey.jpg

Phillip Anthony Godfrey
+3 
Billy Dean Potter.jpg

Billy Dean Potter
+3 
Britton Nicole Metcalf.jpg

Britton Nicole Metcalf
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Earth could have Saturn-like rings made of space junk

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert