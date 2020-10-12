Three face felony charges in Alexander County

Three people face felony charges in Alexander County, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Christopher Lashone Fox, 29, of Taylorsville, was charged on Oct. 8 with felony possession marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance. His bond was set at $30,000 secured.
Sydney Michelle Landis, 21, of Taylorsville, was charged on Oct. 9 with one count of felony breaking and entering, one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor larceny. Her bond was set at $10,000 secured.
Christopher Charles Rich, 35, of Taylorsville, was charged on Oct. 11 with possession of stolen property. His bond was set at $1,000 secured.
