Three face felony charges in Alexander County

Three people face felony charges in Alexander County, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Christopher Lashone Fox, 29, of Taylorsville, was charged on Oct. 8 with felony possession marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance. His bond was set at $30,000 secured.

Sydney Michelle Landis, 21, of Taylorsville, was charged on Oct. 9 with one count of felony breaking and entering, one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor larceny. Her bond was set at $10,000 secured.

Christopher Charles Rich, 35, of Taylorsville, was charged on Oct. 11 with possession of stolen property. His bond was set at $1,000 secured.

