Three face drugs, weapons charges following search in town of Catawba
TOWN OF CATAWBA

Three face drugs, weapons charges following search in town of Catawba

Darren Dwayne Hollar

Hollar

Three people have been charged after a search in the town of Catawba also yielded drugs and stolen property, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The search, which was conducted by sheriff’s office personnel and state agents, occurred at an automotive repair shop on Bert Drive on June 4.

Items found during the search included 55 grams of meth, 8 grams of marijuana, a sawed-off shotgun, a stolen firearm and a few stolen vehicles and trailers, according to the release.

Catawba resident Darren Dwayne Hollar, 38, who runs the shop, was charged with three felony counts of trafficking meth and one felony count each of possession with intent to sell and deliver meth, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and maintaining a dwelling place for the manufacturing, selling or delivery of narcotics, according to the release.

He was issued a $250,000 secured bond. Additional charges against Hollar are expected.

Two others — Brianna Hughes and Tara Ingle — are also wanted on outstanding warrants, Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said.

Hughes is charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm while Ingle is charged with felony possession of meth, according to the release.

Turk said the age and place of residence for Hughes and Ingle were not available as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

