Three carbon steel crosses were cut down in an act of vandalism over the weekend.

The crosses stood in the Friendship United Methodist Church cemetery along N.C. Highway 16 in Newton.

All three crosses were sawed off at the base.

The church’s trustee chair Jeff Tibbs said he thinks the destruction is a result of tension in the United Methodist Church denomination, due to congregations disaffiliating over LGBTQ stances.

“It doesn’t make any difference who you are,” Tibbs said. “Anybody is welcome to come out here and worship with us.”

Tibbs said he received a call on Saturday morning notifying him the crosses had been cut down.

The middle cross was 15 feet tall. The arms of the middle cross stretched out 8 feet. The other two crosses were 14 feet tall with 6-foot wingspans. The front of each cross was painted to resemble wood. At night, the crosses are illuminated by lights on the ground. The crosses can be seen from the road, Tibbs said.

The crosses were a gift donated by a member in 2014, Tibbs said. He said the crosses serve as the centerpiece for the church’s sunrise service on Easter Sunday. Tibbs said the crosses are worth at least $3,000.

“(The church’s) job is to put (the crosses) back up the way they were,” Tibbs said. “That’s what we are going to do and we’ll do it again if that’s what we have to do.”

Commercial Fabricators Inc., based in Newton, picked up the vandalized crosses Monday morning. Tibbs said the company offered to fix the crosses free of charge. He said the crosses will be reinstalled in a few weeks, once the company welds the pieces back together.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. No suspects have been identified as of Monday, Capt. Aaron Turk said. The sheriff’s office is waiting to receive security camera footage to review in hopes of identifying a suspect, he said.