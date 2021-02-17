Three charged following ALE operation at Catawba County businesses

Two Catawba County residents and a Burke County resident are facing charges stemming from an N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement operation that targeted four businesses last week.

Cassey Lynn Nelson, 38, of the town of Catawba, is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Ray Whisnant, 35, of Morganton, is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, selling or delivering cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rashad Yahya Nasher, 46, of Hickory, is charged with failure to supervise an ABC-permitted business and knowingly allowing controlled substance violations.

ALE executed searches of four businesses in Catawba County on Feb. 11: Catawba Food Store in the town of Catawba, the Lucky 3 Food Mart on 12th Avenue NE in Hickory, Sun House on U.S. 70 SW in Hickory and Need it Got it on Second Avenue NW in Hickory.

Officers took various drug paraphernalia, including scales and pipes, from the businesses.

ALE Public Information Officer Erin Bean said that ALE, along with the city of Hickory and District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office, are looking into taking action against the Need it Got it location for being a public nuisance.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

