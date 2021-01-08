Three arrested in Long View on drug charges following police search

Three were arrested on drug charges following a police search in Long View this week.

According to a press release from the Long View Police Department, the department received numerous complaints of narcotics and criminal activity concerning a residence at the 3000 block of 1st Avenue SW.

During a search of the residence, officers seized a large quantity of marijuana and a crystal-like substance. The crystal-like substance will be sent to the state crime laboratory to determine the chemical structure of the substance, the release stated.

As a result of the search, the following people were charged:

Yia Vang, 39, of Morganton, was charged with one count of felonious possession of schedule VI (marijuana) and an outstanding failure to appear warrant from Burke County. He was given a $4,000 secured bond.

Ivory Nicole Powell, 29, of Long View, was charged with one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $1,000 secured bond.

Pang Yee Vue, 31, of Long View, was charged with one count of misdemeanor resist, obstruct, and delay and one count of misdemeanor possession of schedule VI (marijuana). He was given a $1,500 secured bond.