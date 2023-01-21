Three arrested, handgun and drugs seized at Long View residence

Three people were arrested in Long View during a search of a home on 13th Avenue SW on Friday. A handgun and controlled substances were seized, according to Long View Police Chief T.J. Bates.

Angela Michelle Williams, 42, is charged with felony possession of firearm by felon and a probation violation. Johnathan Ray Creel, 36, is charged with felony possession of firearm by felon. Justin Shane Helton, 39, is charged with fail to appear on second-degree trespass, Bates said in a news release.

As a result of multiple community complaints of criminal activity, Long View officers began investigating the residence on the 2900 block of 13th Avenue SW. Long View investigators were able to obtain probable cause for a search warrant during the investigation and executed the search warrant on Friday, Bates said.

According to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website, Williams and Creel live at the residence that was searched. Helton is listed as homeless on the website.

Williams and Creel are schedule to appear in Catawba County Court on Monday. Helton is scheduled to appear on Feb. 20, according to the Who’s in Jail website.

This case is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming, Bates said.