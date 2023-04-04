A teen already facing attempted murder charges for a shooting at Sunny Valley Apartments in March is now a suspect in a Monday shooting on South Center Street in Hickory.

Officers are searching for 18-year-old Toland Huff Jr. in connection to a shooting near the Dana Mini Mart shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Hickory Police Department. The release was issued Tuesday evening.

Huff faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, as well as discharging a firearm in the city limits in connection to the shooting, the release said.

There were no injuries in Monday's shooting.

In the aftermath of the shooting, an officer found 18-year-old Niquezion Shuford hiding inside the Dana Mini Mart on South Center Street.

The victim and witnesses said an SUV pulled up beside Shuford as he was walking. A person exited the vehicle with a rifle and fired shots at Shuford, the release said.

Shuford ran and was not struck by any of the bullets, the release said. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Huff is out on bond on the attempted murder charges from the March 14 shooting that happened at Sunny Valley Apartments.

Anyone with information regarding Huff’s whereabouts or this investigation is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.