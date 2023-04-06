An 18-year-old wanted in connection to a Hickory shooting surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday.

Toland Huff Jr. is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm in the city limits, Hickory police said in a news release.

The charges stem from a shooting in Hickory on Monday.

Late Monday night, a Hickory officer heard multiple gunshots in the area of the 900 block of South Center Street. Upon arriving in the area, the officer was advised that 18-year-old Niquezion Shuford was hiding inside the Dana Mini Mart at 935 South Center St., Hickory police said.

Shuford, who was not injured, and witnesses advised that a light-colored SUV pulled up beside Shuford as he was walking in the area.

Witnesses said a passenger exited the vehicle with a rifle and began firing rounds at Shuford as he ran away. Witnesses identified Toland Huff Jr. as the shooter, Hickory police said.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene, Hickory police said.

Huff was out on bond at the time of the shooting on attempted murder charges connected to a shooting at the Sunny Valley Apartments on March 14. No injuries were reported in the March 14 shooting. Hickory police said a juvenile was inside one of the two apartments shot at that day.