A 17-year-old Black male was shot at least one time on Tuesday on First Street SW in Hickory, according to Captain Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department.

Police said the teen was in serious but stable condition.

The teen was shot in the leg or hip, Young said.

He added that police are investigating multiple shooting scenes in the area and are likely dealing with multiple shooters.

At least 15 shell casings could be seen in the street in the 900 block of First Street SW.