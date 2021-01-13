Teen shooter dies following confrontation at convenience store in Caldwell County

A teenager was shot and killed during a confrontation at a convenience store in Caldwell County last week.
The person or persons who fired the deadly shots was not charged or named in a press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.
Officials did not release the names in a follow-up email. There are names listed on the police report but the roles of those listed is unclear.
"I can’t release any details outside of what has been released on the press release at this time pending the completion of the investigation," Aaron Barlow, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said in an e-mail.
The sheriff's office did indicate investigators are in communication with the district attorney’s office regarding the circumstances around the shooting.
Here is how events unfolded, according to the release:
Caldwell County deputies were dispatched on Jan. 5 to reports of a shooting at the Market Basket convenience store located at 4018 U.S. 321 in the Sawmills community.
The shooting stemmed from an incident at a nearby business, Bolick’s Discount Tire, the previous day.
On Jan. 4, an employee at the tire shop reported he was threatened with a gun after asking an individual wearing a red jacket, later identified as Cedrick Jovon Harshaw, 18, of Granite Falls, to leave the property. The employee told police that Harshaw was asked to leave after approaching several customers of the business requesting money and transportation.
Deputies were unable to locate the individual.
The following day, another employee of Bolick’s Discount Tire noticed Harshaw entering the nearby Market Basket.
The employee who made the report about the incident the previous day went to the Market Basket and entered the business. Two additional employees of the tire store also walked over to the convenience store.
A physical altercation began inside the store between the first employee and Harshaw. The fight ceased and an employee of Market Basket requested everyone leave the store.
According to the release, when Harshaw exited the store he fired multiple shots from a gun he had. Two rounds struck one of the Bolick’s employees, a person who was not involved in the previous altercation.
The employee who was struck fired multiple rounds which struck Harshaw. A third Bolick’s employee — also not a participant in the first altercation — fired one round.
Both Harshaw and the employee who was shot were transported from the scene by Catawba County EMS.
Harshaw died as a result of the gunshot wounds, according to the release. The tire store employee who was wounded was treated and later released from medical care.