Teen shooter dies following confrontation at convenience store in Caldwell County

A teenager was shot and killed during a confrontation at a convenience store in Caldwell County last week.

The person or persons who fired the deadly shots was not charged or named in a press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

Officials did not release the names in a follow-up email. There are names listed on the police report but the roles of those listed is unclear.

"I can’t release any details outside of what has been released on the press release at this time pending the completion of the investigation," Aaron Barlow, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said in an e-mail.

The sheriff's office did indicate investigators are in communication with the district attorney’s office regarding the circumstances around the shooting.

Here is how events unfolded, according to the release:

Caldwell County deputies were dispatched on Jan. 5 to reports of a shooting at the Market Basket convenience store located at 4018 U.S. 321 in the Sawmills community.

The shooting stemmed from an incident at a nearby business, Bolick’s Discount Tire, the previous day.