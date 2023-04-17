A teacher has been charged with 24 counts of felony sex offenses, including 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a student, in Lincoln County.

Brittain Lee Nichols, 29, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, was arrested on Monday, according to a news release from the Lincolnton Police Department.

Police said they received a report of a teacher taking indecent liberties with a student at Battleground Elementary School on Jeb Seagle Drive in Lincolnton.

Police said the investigation led officers to three additional victims by the same suspect.

Police said some of the victims had more than one encounter with Nichols at the school.

Nichols is being held in the Lincoln County Jail under a $150,000 bond, the release said. He is charged with 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a student and 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact Detective Diallo at 704-736-8900.