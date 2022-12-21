Taylorsville woman charged with drug offenses; officers say they found more than four pounds of marijuana, other drugs

A Taylorsville woman is facing multiple drug charges following a traffic stop on Fairgrove Church Road, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Shoua Vang Her, 34, is charged with one count each of possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling or delivering a controlled substance and two counts each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Her was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

The charges stem from a vehicle stop around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Fairgrove Church Road, according to the release. The sheriff’s office said deputies stopped the vehicle for a registration violation.

Officers searched the vehicle and uncovered 4.26 pounds of marijuana, a gram of methamphetamine, $2,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.