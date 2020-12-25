Taylorsville woman charged in Sain Road arson

A Taylorsville woman was charged with arson in a fire at a house on Sain Road south of Mountain View on Thursday morning.

April Dawn Atwood, 41, is charged with one felony count of first-degree arson, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Under state law, first-degree arson charges are brought when a fire is started at an occupied dwelling. Atwood knew the victim, according to the release.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire.

The extent of the damage to the home is unclear. No damage was visible from the front of the home.

