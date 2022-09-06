Taylorsville shooting victim expected to recover, police say; no charges filed but officers meet with person of interest

The victim of an Aug. 29 shooting near a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Taylorsville is expected to recover, Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman said Tuesday.

The identity of the victim had not been released as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, a male who is in his early 20s, also has not provided any additional information to police regarding the shooting, Bowman said.

Kalill Isbell, 19, of Caldwell County, was identified as a person of interest on Aug. 30. Bowman said the police wanted to speak with Isbell because his car was identified as the car that witnesses saw during the time of the shooting.

Isbell came to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday accompanied by defense attorney Lisa Dubs, who advised Isbell not to speak to police, Bowman said.

No charges have been issued in the shooting case, Bowman said.

Isbell was arrested on unrelated outstanding failure to appear warrants out of Avery County, Bowman said. He was transferred to a jail in Avery County on Monday.

The shooting occurred on the afternoon of Aug. 29. The KFC is at 24 Liledoun Road. The shooting happened on a driveway that runs behind the KFC and Casa Mexico restaurants.

The victim appeared to have been struck twice in the back by bullets. He was airlifted from the scene to a Charlotte hospital, Bowman said. After being shot, the victim ran inside the KFC. He was able to receive help from officers who were eating lunch at the restaurant.

Police found 30 shell casings outside of the KFC. Several bullets struck the rear area of the restaurant, Bowman said.

Witnesses told police the victim was walking along the driveway when a silver car with heavy front end damage approached. A male suspect reportedly exited the vehicle and began firing shots, Bowman said. Witnesses also reported seeing a female in the vehicle.