Taylorsville residents react to capture of fugitive couple from Alexander County

The ongoing coverage of how a furniture plant employee was gunned down at work and her two co-workers from Alexander County spent six months on the run from law enforcement has fascinated some Taylorsville residents.
“This is fodder for a television documentary,” Richard Gilbert said. “It’s a classic. What’s not perfect with it? It’s all there.”
Gilbert is the news director for the WACB radio station based in Taylorsville.
The suspects, Tangela and Eric Parker, eluded law enforcement for six months before they were snatched up by U.S. Marshals in Phoenix, Arizona. The Parkers’ address was listed as Taylorsville, but Gilbert said there didn’t seem to be many people in Alexander County who knew them.
“I don’t really know much about them,” he said. “To my knowledge, I’d never seen them. This is a small town. Pretty much everybody knows everybody. Everybody knows who parks in everybody’s driveway.”
While they may not have been household names in their own community, the Parkers became known to a wide audience on Jan. 13.
It was on that day, authorities say, that Tangela Parker walked into the TCS Designs furniture plant in Hickory and shot co-worker Michelle Marlow in the head. Tangela Parker is charged with murder in connection to the shooting while her husband, Eric, faces a felony charge of accessory after the fact to murder.
On the day of the shooting, fellow employee Michael Baker said that Tangela Parker and Marlow had an argument a week prior over moving tables in the workplace that resulted in Tangela Parker being sent home.
Tangela Parker had been back at work a few days before the shooting, he said. Up until that point, there was no sign of tension, Baker said.
A search warrant from March, which a Hickory officer applied for in order to gain access to a locked phone linked to the Parkers that was found in the Caldwell County community of Collettsville, revealed some additional details from eyewitnesses as to what transpired following the shooting.
Eric Parker, who was described as a manager at the plant, “came from the lower level of the business after the shooting” and “bear hugged (Tangela Parker) and took the gun from her hand” before they fled the scene together, according to the probable cause affidavit.
They would remain at-large for exactly six months, at which point U.S. Marshals were able to track them down in Arizona.
The search for the couple created a lot of talk around the community, Gilbert said. “What really fascinated people, and myself especially, was a month went by, two months went by, three months went by. How are they doing this? … Either they’re dead or they’re a lot smarter than I thought they were.
“It had become fascinating,” he continued.
When Gilbert heard the Parkers were found in Arizona, he was surprised. “I thought, ‘They’re alive?’”
Gilbert isn’t sure what to make of the couple, but he said they never struck him as intelligent enough to evade law enforcement.
“The one dumb thing they did — they still had that vehicle,” he said. “They did a lot of things right, I guess.”
Tangela and Eric moved to a home in Taylorsville not long before Marlow was killed.
DJ Fortner lived two doors down from the Parkers in Taylorsville. He said he barely said a word to Eric and he never saw Tangela during the couple’s short stay in the neighborhood.
“They recently moved in,” he said. “Just a couple days before (the shooting), they were still moving stuff in,” he said.
Fortner never saw the couple return to their home that day, and the next time he saw activity at the house was a few days later when police came to search it.
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Hickory Police Department in searching the home. “It was obvious they hadn’t been in the house too long,” Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.
Fortner said officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office told him they found guns in the home but nothing that was unusual.
“I was shocked to hear it,” Fortner said about the shooting. He said since the police finished their search, the neighborhood has remained quiet.
Sheriff Bowman said deputies were tasked with watching the home while Hickory police and U.S. Marshals were searching for the couple.
“The first week or so we had officers set up on the house, and we had it under video surveillance after that,” he said.
Bowman said the cameras were taken down after the Parkers were captured. He said deputies never saw any sign of the Parkers at the home during their watch.
The Parkers made separate appearances in Catawba County court last week. Tangela Parker is being held with no bond. Eric Parker was issued a $600,000 bond.
Both of the Parkers are scheduled to appear in court the week of Sept. 6.