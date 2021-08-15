Taylorsville residents react to capture of fugitive couple from Alexander County

On the day of the shooting, fellow employee Michael Baker said that Tangela Parker and Marlow had an argument a week prior over moving tables in the workplace that resulted in Tangela Parker being sent home.

Tangela Parker had been back at work a few days before the shooting, he said. Up until that point, there was no sign of tension, Baker said.

A search warrant from March, which a Hickory officer applied for in order to gain access to a locked phone linked to the Parkers that was found in the Caldwell County community of Collettsville, revealed some additional details from eyewitnesses as to what transpired following the shooting.

Eric Parker, who was described as a manager at the plant, “came from the lower level of the business after the shooting” and “bear hugged (Tangela Parker) and took the gun from her hand” before they fled the scene together, according to the probable cause affidavit.

They would remain at-large for exactly six months, at which point U.S. Marshals were able to track them down in Arizona.