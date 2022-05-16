Taylorsville man was charged with second-degree rape

A Taylorsville man was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile female, police say.

Randall David Mitchell, 45, of Taylorsville, was arrested on a charge of second-degree rape. Mitchell was placed under a $1 million bond, a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office was informed of a sexual assault at a residence in the Ellendale community of Alexander County, the release said.

The sexual assault reportedly occurred Friday morning and involved a juvenile female, the release said. Officers responded to the residence, where the suspect was located and detained, the release said.

A search warrant was executed at the residence. Mitchell was interviewed and arrested at the scene, the release said.