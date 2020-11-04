Taylorsville man to spend 10 years in prison following attempted first-degree murder conviction

A Taylorsville man will spend at least 10 years in prison following his conviction for attempted first-degree murder and other charges, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office.

De Andre Jerome Mack, 27, was sentenced to serve a prison term of 10 to 13 years after he pleaded guilty during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Nathaniel J. Poovey, superior court judge from Catawba County, imposed the sentence for the defendant.

Mack was convicted on attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor assault on a government official, according to the release.

Deputies from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex for a reported stabbing on Feb. 1, 2019, and learned through their investigation that the defendant had assaulted a female victim.

As the victim left her mother’s residence, Mack covered her mouth, threw her to the ground and strangled her. She tried to fight back, but the defendant strangled her until she passed out, according to the release. When she regained consciousness, Mack stomped on the victim’s face and punched her. He then retrieved a knife, lifted her head and stabbed her in the neck.

