Taylorsville man to spend 10 years in prison following attempted first-degree murder conviction

A Taylorsville man will spend at least 10 years in prison following his conviction for attempted first-degree murder and other charges, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office.
De Andre Jerome Mack, 27, was sentenced to serve a prison term of 10 to 13 years after he pleaded guilty during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Nathaniel J. Poovey, superior court judge from Catawba County, imposed the sentence for the defendant.
Mack was convicted on attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor assault on a government official, according to the release.
Deputies from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex for a reported stabbing on Feb. 1, 2019, and learned through their investigation that the defendant had assaulted a female victim.
As the victim left her mother’s residence, Mack covered her mouth, threw her to the ground and strangled her. She tried to fight back, but the defendant strangled her until she passed out, according to the release. When she regained consciousness, Mack stomped on the victim’s face and punched her. He then retrieved a knife, lifted her head and stabbed her in the neck.
Mack finally fled the scene when confronted by a witness.
Witnesses corroborated the victim’s account of the assault and added more information about what happened.
On July 27, 2019, Mack and another inmate attacked an inmate while incarcerated. They assaulted the inmate, leaving him with a fracture around his eye and bruising. There also was an assault on a deputy, who was thrown to the floor.
Mack will spend his period of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, the release stated.
“We are pleased that another violent criminal has been taken out of our community,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “Our investigators will continue to work closely with the District Attorney’s Office to hold domestic abusers accountable.”
Russ Boger and Michael Crisp led the investigation of the attempted murder for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, and Investigator Ethan Hoke handled the jail assault. Jamie Adams prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.
