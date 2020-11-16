Taylorsville man given sex offense charges; more charges pending

A Taylorsville man was arrested and charged with felony sex offense.

Scott Anthony Mecimore, 30, was also charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a child, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

These charges stem from an ongoing investigation by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office detectives. More charges are pending in other locations, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.