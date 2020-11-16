 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taylorsville man given sex offense charges; more charges pending
0 comments
top story

Taylorsville man given sex offense charges; more charges pending

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Taylorsville man was arrested and charged with felony sex offense.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Scott Anthony Mecimore, 30, was also charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a child, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

These charges stem from an ongoing investigation by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office detectives. More charges are pending in other locations, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Mecimore.jpg

Mecimore
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert