Taylorsville man found guilty of statutory rape

A Taylorsville man will spend at least 75 years in prison after being found guilty of statutory rape in 2020, according to an Alexander County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, Shawn Beau Croteau, 41, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child and four counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was sentenced to serve 75-105 years in the N.C. Department of Corrections, according to the release.

On July 19, 2020, officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location in reference to a reported sexual assault involving a minor. Officers arrived on scene and began to conduct the investigation.

After the investigation was completed, Croteau was taken into custody.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said he would like to thank the Department of Homeland Security for their assistance in this investigation.