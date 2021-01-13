 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taylorsville man faces rape charges in Alexander County
0 comments
alert top story
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Taylorsville man faces rape charges in Alexander County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
campbell.JPG

Campbell

A Taylorsville man faces statutory rape charges in Alexander County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Darion Omar Campbell, 21, of Taylorsville on Wednesday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. This arrest stems from an ongoing investigation.

He was charged with one count felony first degree statutory rape of a child by adult, one count felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and one count felony incest with a child under 13.

Campbell was placed under a $1.5 million secured bond.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert