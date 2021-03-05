 Skip to main content
Taylorsville man faces more charges for peeping, child sex crimes
A Taylorsville man is facing additional peeping charges and child sex crimes charges after authorities found more secret videos.

Michael Justin Childers, 32, was originally charged with felony peeping in December 2020 after a camera was found in the staff bathroom at Wittenburg Elementary School. Childers was a school custodian.

Now, Childers is facing 55 felony counts of secret peeping, 55 counts of felony secret peeping material and nine felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor, according to the release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

He was issued a $1.25 million secured bond.

The newly discovered videos were likely taken between 2016 and 2019, a period where Childers worked at the Taylorsville Walmart.

At least two of the charges were related to videos recorded at a home in Alexander County, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office and Taylorsville Police Department continue to investigate the case.

