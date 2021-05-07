 Skip to main content
Taylorsville man faces 10 felony counts in connection with Hickory break-ins
A Taylorsville man has been charged in connection with several break-ins and attempted break-ins in Hickory, according to a news release from the Hickory Police Department.

Bradley Allen Spencer, 50, is charged with four felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering, three felony counts each of breaking and entering and entering a building and attempted first-degree burglary, two felony counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, one felony count of first-degree burglary and one misdemeanor count of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, according to the release.

He was issued a $200,000 secured bond.

Hickory police were alerted that someone was trying to break into various properties in the Hillcrest neighborhood in the early morning hours Friday, according to the release.

Spencer was arrested and charged with several instances of theft or attempted break-ins to several homes and vehicles.

Bradley Allen Spencer

Spencer 

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

