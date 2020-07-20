Taylorsville man charged with statutory rape

A Taylorsville man was charged with statutory rape following his arrest.
Shawn Beau Croteau, 41, was taken into custody on Sunday after officers responded to reports of a sexual assault involving a minor, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office
Croteau was also charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor. His bond was set at $1.5 million secured.
