Taylorsville man charged with statutory rape
Shawn Croteau

A Taylorsville man was charged with statutory rape following his arrest.

Shawn Beau Croteau, 41, was taken into custody on Sunday after officers responded to reports of a sexual assault involving a minor, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office

Croteau was also charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor. His bond was set at $1.5 million secured.

