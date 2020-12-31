Taylorsville man charged with shooting into vehicle

A Taylorsville man has been charged with shooting into an occupied car during a confrontation with three intruders at his home.

Christopher Lee Jarvis, 47, faces a felony charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

He was issued a $100,000 unsecured bond.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The charge stems from a confrontation on Dec. 26 when 18-year-old Taylorsville resident Zachariah Canterbury, 18-year-old Florida resident Christopher Dalton Whorley and an unidentified 17-year-old went to Jarvis’ home, according to the release.

The three came to the home to demand money from Jarvis’ 17-year-old child but were chased from the house.

Jarvis shot at the vehicle and hit it at least three times as the car was pulling away, according to the release.

Officers determined the three came to purchase drugs from the 17-year-old resident. Canterbury and Whorley were both charged with common law robbery and first-degree burglary.

Unspecified charges are pending against the two unnamed juveniles, according to the release.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.