Taylorsville man charged with posting private image on social media

A Taylorsville man has been charged with posting a private image to social media.

Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, is charged with one felony count of disclosure of a private image, a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Speagle was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed under a $5,000 unsecured bond.

The victim in the case stated that she had only shared this image with Speagle and no one else would have had access to the image, the release said.

Detective K. Harrington interviewed Speagle on Thursday at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and he admitted posting the image using fake social media accounts, according to the release.

