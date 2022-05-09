Taylorsville man charged with 51 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

A Taylorsville man has been charged with 51 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held under a $2.5 million bond, police say.

Charles Henson Gates, 56, was charged with 50 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said. Gates made a first appearance on Monday in Alexander County District Court, the release said.

On March 28, the sheriff’s department received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce about possible child pornography being uploaded from an IP address in northeastern Alexander County, the release said.

Following the execution of a search warrant from the online account, it was discovered the person uploading the videos was Gates, the release said.

Several electronic devices were seized from Gates’ residence during the execution of a search warrant on May 5, the release said. The search was conducted by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Taylorsville Police Department, the release said.

Gates was interviewed by detectives with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Gates was charged and placed under arrest following his interview, the release said. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.

The sheriff’s office currently has three detectives that are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce, the release said.