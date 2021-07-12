Taylorsville man charged in shooting outside Caldwell County Courthouse; victim suffers life-threatening injuries

A Taylorsville man is charged in a shooting outside the Caldwell County Courthouse in Lenoir on Monday that left one man with serious injuries.

Around 10:49 a.m., officers with the Lenoir Police Department found Travis Lee Webb, 35, of Lenoir, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department. Webb was initially transported to Caldwell UNC Health Care and later transferred to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect, Chad James Emke, 48, of Taylorsville was taken into custody. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and child endangerment.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Police say Emke and a 10-year-old boy were in a vehicle in front of 216 Main St. At some point, Webb approached Emke’s vehicle and a verbal altercation ensued, according to the release. During the altercation, Emke drew a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and shot Webb twice.

Caldwell County bailiffs were able to take Emke into custody without incident.

Initial law enforcement on scene began administering aid to the victim until medical responders arrived, the release stated.