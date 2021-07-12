 Skip to main content
Taylorsville man charged in shooting outside Caldwell County Courthouse; victim suffers life-threatening injuries
CALDWELL COUNTY COURTHOUSE

Taylorsville man charged in shooting outside Caldwell County Courthouse; victim suffers life-threatening injuries

  • Updated
A Taylorsville man is charged in a shooting outside the Caldwell County Courthouse in Lenoir on Monday that left one man with serious injuries.

Around 10:49 a.m., officers with the Lenoir Police Department found Travis Lee Webb, 35, of Lenoir, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department. Webb was initially transported to Caldwell UNC Health Care and later transferred to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect, Chad James Emke, 48, of Taylorsville was taken into custody. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and child endangerment.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Police say Emke and a 10-year-old boy were in a vehicle in front of 216 Main St. At some point, Webb approached Emke’s vehicle and a verbal altercation ensued, according to the release. During the altercation, Emke drew a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and shot Webb twice.

Caldwell County bailiffs were able to take Emke into custody without incident.

Initial law enforcement on scene began administering aid to the victim until medical responders arrived, the release stated.

It was later discovered that Emke had a scheduled court appearance at the Caldwell County Courthouse for custody-related issues. Emke and Webb are acquainted with each other, and this is believed to be an isolated incident, the release stated.

The 10-year-old was not physically harmed during this incident.

Anyone with information relating to this or any other crime is asked to call Lenoir/Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.

