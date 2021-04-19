 Skip to main content
Taylorsville man charged in Hiddenite attack
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Taylorsville man charged in Hiddenite attack

A Taylorsville man was arrested after a person was cut on the neck in Hiddenite on Sunday.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Hill River Road in Hiddenite around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a person with a laceration on their neck, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Officers investigated the scene and determined that Christopher James Sturgill, 21, of Taylorsville, was a suspect. He left the home before officers arrived, the release said.

The sheriff’s office got warrants for Sturgill’s arrest and found him not long after, according to the news release.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Sturgill is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. He also was served with a separate warrant for failure to appear.

Sturgill was placed under a $51,000 secured bond. His first appearance was Monday in Alexander County District Court.

Christopher Sturgill
