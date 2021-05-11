Taylorsville man arrested on pornography charges in Alexander County

A Taylorsville man was charged in Alexander County after allegedly sending child pornography to a social media site.

On Monday, May 10, Dustin Malachi Jernigan, 26, of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony sell/distribute obscene material, one count of felony fail to register as a sex offender and one count of felony fail to notify address change for sex offender, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

He was placed under a $200,000 secured bond.

This arrest stems from an investigation that originated in January 2021 with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Jernigan is a registered sex offender in Alexander County who was not living at his registered address, the release stated. Jernigan was using an unregistered email address and Kik Messenger, a social media account, to send child pornography via the internet, according to the release.

This investigation is continuing with additional charges forthcoming.