Taylorsville man appears in court Tuesday following shooting in Lenoir

A Taylorsville man accused of shooting a Lenoir man outside the Caldwell County Courthouse was in court on Tuesday.

Chad James Emke, 48, of Taylorsville appeared before Judge Richard Holloway on a video call from the Caldwell County Jail.

In a telephone interview, Holloway said he reminded Emke of the two charges he faces, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and child endangerment.

Holloway said he then asked Emke how he would like to be represented in his case. Emke requested a court-appointed attorney. Emke was assigned Bruce Cannon as his attorney. His next court date is Aug. 2.

Emke is a suspect in a shooting that happened outside the courthouse on Monday. According to a press release from the Lenoir Police Department, Emke and a 10-year-old male were in a vehicle near the courthouse in Lenoir. At some point, Travis Lee Webb of Lenoir approached Emke’s vehicle and a verbal altercation ensued. During the altercation, Emke drew a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and shot Webb twice, the release stated.

Emke was taken into custody by law enforcement soon after the incident.

As of Tuesday, Webb is still being treated for his injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, according to Capt. Couby Stilwell with the Lenoir Police Department.

