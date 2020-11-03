 Skip to main content
Taylorsville 19-year-old arrested on 35 child porn charges; bond set $500,000
ALEXANDER COUNTY

A Taylorsville man was arrested on child pornography charges Monday.

John Noah Mast, 19, of Taylorsville was charged with 35 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after 35 separate items of child pornography were found in his possession, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the arrest and investigation stemmed from an Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce tip that a person in Alexander County was uploading child pornography. Multiple search warrants were executed based on the tip.

Mast is being held under a $500,000 secure bond.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman thanked the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security for their assistance in this investigation, the release stated.

The investigation is ongoing.

mast.JPG

Mast
