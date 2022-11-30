Tangela on trial? September trial date set for woman accused of killing coworker at Hickory furniture plant

Prosecutors and defense attorney Victoria Jayne agreed to a Sept. 11, 2023, trial date for murder defendant Tangela Parker on Wednesday.

Parker is charged with murder in the death of Michele Marlow. She is accused of shooting and killing Marlow at the Hickory furniture plant where both women worked in January 2021.

Tangela Parker and her husband, Eric, fled to Phoenix, Arizona, where they were arrested in July 2021. Eric Parker is charged with accessory after the fact.

Appearing before Judge Karen Eady-Williams on Wednesday, a prosecutor told the judge the state had come to an agreement with Parker’s defense attorney Victoria Jayne for a Sept. 11, 2023, trial date.

Parker's formal arraignment is scheduled for January.

Jayne said she did not object to setting a date. Jayne also said Parker had not received any plea offers from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office but that the defense would continue pursuing its options.

“I understand why they want to get it on the calendar,” Jayne said. “That is not to say that we will not continue to try to resolve this matter short of going to trial.”

Parker did not speak during the hearing but smiled as she greeted Jayne upon entering the courtroom.

Speaking after the hearing, Michelle Marlow’s widower, Justin Marlow, said he would not like to see a plea deal for any charge other than first-degree murder.

“That’s all I’ll stand for, and if she wants to go to trial, that’s good. Let’s go to trial,” Marlow said.

Marlow was there with other members of the family, who have made a point of showing up whenever the Parkers appear in court.

He said he was grateful to finally have a date set but that it remains difficult to cope nearly two years after his wife’s death.

“It’s just a struggle every day to keep going through this and reliving it,” Marlow said.