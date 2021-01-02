Suspects still sought in 4 of the 9 shootings in Hickory from 2020

There were at least nine shootings in Hickory in 2020. Five people died and eight were injured. Nine people were charged in connection to the shootings, with police still searching for more suspects.
In four of those confrontations, there have been no arrests or charges.
"HPD places the highest priority on cases of this type by employing preventive patrol measures and through on-going investigative strategies," Hickory Chief of Police Thurman Whisnant said. "As an example, the recent arrests of the 17 individuals in September as part of a joint investigation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the other local agencies as part of Project Guardian, was directly aimed at offenders who were committing these types of crimes.
"While cases of this type are rarely random acts, they do reinforce the importance of collaboration among not only the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, but also the importance of citizens working in a partnership with us by calling in information that will help reduce crime and fear of crime in our community," Whisnant continued.
These are the shooting incidents the Hickory Police Department is investigating or investigated in 2020.
One man killed in 22nd Street NE shooting
The first shooting of 2020 in Hickory occurred outside of a home on 22nd Street NE on Jan. 23.
Andres Osvaldo Moscotte, 23, was outside speaking with a stocky male when he was killed, according to a previous HDR article.
Moscotte’s girlfriend locked herself in a room after hearing the men in an altercation outside. She heard at least two people come into the home. After they left, she walked outside to see Moscotte on his back in the front yard.
Jalen Jake Witherspoon, 24, of Hickory, and Steve Razelle Staples, 31, of Charlotte, were charged with first-degree murder in connection to this incident.
The case status is listed as pending court, according to Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department.
Two killed at Marathon Gas Station
On May 10, a male shot into a vehicle at a Marathon gas station in Hickory, killing two.
As previously reported, a male with a handgun, wearing a gray hooded jacket and black pants, walked up and fired several shots into a vehicle where two male subjects were sitting.
The victims were Xzavion Rashawn Watts, 20, and Damarion Isaiah Sharpe, 16.
As of Dec. 22, no one had been arrested in connection to this incident, according to Jeff Medley, supervisor of criminal investigations at the Hickory Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or call Investigator Carlos De Los Santos at 828-261-2621 or email at cdelossantos@hickorync.gov.
One charged in First Street SW shooting
On July 29, Donald Simpson died from a single gunshot wound in a shooting that happened on First Street SW.
Simpson was found injured in a passenger vehicle parked on Third Street SE. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to previous reports.
The same day, police were informed of a second subject injured with a gunshot wound. Meguel Greylen Robinson, 25, was treated for his injuries and released from a local hospital.
Police determined both men were involved in an altercation that started at First Street SW.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said they believe this incident was connected to another shooting that occurred the next morning, according to a previous article.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a man being shot at a residence on 28th Street NE. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee, according to the Catawba County release. The victim was not named.
Since these incidents, two men were charged in connection with the shootings.
Tantae Deon Little, 33, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police also named Craig Anthony Ruff as a suspect in the July 29 shootings. Medley said the police department is waiting for evidence return before additional charges are handed out.
Two charged for shooting at Days Inn
Police arrested two suspects following a shooting that injured two men at the Days Inn off of U.S. 321 on Aug. 3.
Tylee Shahiem Street, 19, and Demarcus Leeshan Brown, 20, were shot in the hotel parking lot and walked over to a nearby Waffle House seeking medical aid, according to a previous article.
Two suspects were identified in this shooting.
Anton Delrico Harris, 25, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Marcus Deontae Williams, 26, of Conover, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of firearm by felon.
Williams evaded officers until Oct. 2 when he was arrested
The case is listed as an open investigation, according to Capt. Jeff Young with the Hickory Police Department.
One man injured in shooting near Cubbard Express
A shooting that occurred near a Cubbard Express on 16th Street NE is still being reviewed
On Aug. 31, a man and a woman were traveling on 16th Street NE with their dog when someone driving a blue vehicle shot at them.
The victim was shot in the shoulder before stopping the vehicle outside the Cubbard Express.
According to Medley, the case is still being reviewed as of Dec. 22.
Police did not name the victim.
One man killed and one injured in shooting at Hickory apartments
On Sept. 27, a Hickory man died from injuries he sustained in an early morning shooting at Sunny Valley Apartments.
Three males wearing dark clothing and COVID-type face coverings approached Jalen Michael Marquis Shade, 28 of Hickory, as he stood outside in front of Sunny Valley Apartments, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department. One of the males engaged Shade in a brief conversation before shooting him multiple times.
Shade was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center by bystanders to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.
Armstrong Shadrac Seme, 20, of Hickory, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died while being treated at Frye Regional Medical Center.
Seme, a bystander, was reportedly struck by several bullets as the suspect was shooting at Shade.
The shooter was described as a male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches, wearing dark clothing and a dark-colored COVID-style face covering.
Medley said no one has been charged in connection to this shooting as of Dec. 22. He added that no one is cooperating with investigators and that authorities need someone to come forward.
Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator Mark Chapman at 828-261-2628 or mchapman@hickorync.gov.
25-year-old found injured in shooting
Officers arrived on the scene at the 100 block of 18th Street NW on Oct. 8 to find Nicholas Zachary Rozzelle, 25, lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department.
Rozzelle was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he was initially treated and then transferred to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte by helicopter.
Medley said Rozzelle is recovering from his injuries as of Dec. 22.
Rozzelle was confronted by two males wearing dark clothing just before the shooting, according to the release. One of the males shot Rozzelle, and the two subjects fled the area on foot.
No arrests have been made as of Dec. 22.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator B. Ollis directly at 828-261-2614 or bollis@hickorync.gov.
Three suspects arrested in connection to Budget Inn Express shooting
On Oct. 19, Hickory Police officers responded to a shooting at the hotel on U.S. 70 SW and found Christopher Scott Burton, 37, with a gunshot wound to his arm and Carlie Rene Burton, 46, with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Both victims were transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and released.
About 10 minutes later, officers responded to the 900 block of U.S. 70 SW in reference to a third shooting victim. Marquel James Jackson, 25, suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg.
Police said Olajawan Hairston, 25, shot Jackson while he was attempting to flee the vehicle the suspects were traveling in. Jackson was treated for his injuries and released from Frye Regional Medical Center.
Police determined Jackson, Hairston, and Raheem Cordeigh Hauser, 26, went to the hotel with the intent to rob Christopher and Carlie Burton.
Christopher Burton attempted to leave the room when the suspects entered. That was when he was shot in the arm by Hairston. Hairston then shot Carlie Burton in the chest and shot the Burtons' dog, according to the previous article.
Jackson was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and received a $20,000 secured bond.
Hairston faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, kidnapping, possession of firearm by a felon, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Hauser is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault inflicting serious injury, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and false imprisonment.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator S. Hudson directly at 828-261-2620 or shudson@hickorync.gov.
Hickory man shoots girlfriend
On Oct. 22, Hickory police officers responded to an apartment at 2830 12th Ave. SE where they found Winter Devonne Brooks, 32, of Hickory, lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound to her abdomen, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Brooks told officers that she had been shot by her boyfriend, Andrew Lindon Paul Mungro, 34, of Hickory.
Mungro was arrested that afternoon in Lincoln County, almost 12 hours after his girlfriend was found shot in the stomach. He was charged with one count felony kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Medley said Brooks is now recovering from her injuries.