Suspects still sought in 4 of the 9 shootings in Hickory from 2020

There were at least nine shootings in Hickory in 2020. Five people died and eight were injured. Nine people were charged in connection to the shootings, with police still searching for more suspects.

In four of those confrontations, there have been no arrests or charges.

"HPD places the highest priority on cases of this type by employing preventive patrol measures and through on-going investigative strategies," Hickory Chief of Police Thurman Whisnant said. "As an example, the recent arrests of the 17 individuals in September as part of a joint investigation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the other local agencies as part of Project Guardian, was directly aimed at offenders who were committing these types of crimes.

"While cases of this type are rarely random acts, they do reinforce the importance of collaboration among not only the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, but also the importance of citizens working in a partnership with us by calling in information that will help reduce crime and fear of crime in our community," Whisnant continued.

These are the shooting incidents the Hickory Police Department is investigating or investigated in 2020.

One man killed in 22nd Street NE shooting