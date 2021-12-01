Suspects sought in attempted break-in at ATM in Hickory

Hickory police are searching for suspects who attempted to break open an ATM on North Center Street in Hickory Wednesday morning.

Hickory officers noticed a suspicious vehicle at the parking lot of a bank at 1920 N. Center St. around 3:51 a.m. The officers approached two slender men wearing black jackets, pants and toboggan caps, a news release from the Hickory Police Department says.

The suspects connected a logging chain to the bank ATM just before they were interrupted by police. The men ran from the parking lot, leaving the vehicle behind.

The vehicle, a champagne-colored 1999 Ford F-250, was reported stolen at Elkin, police said.

Anyone with information about the attempted breaking and entering should contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551. The department reminded residents to always contact police when they see suspicious activity.