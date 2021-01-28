Suspects in Hickory furniture plant murder case still not found

Two weeks after a woman was shot and killed during her shift at a Hickory furniture plant, police say they are still searching for two suspects linked to her death.

Eyewitnesses to the shooting said a woman came in with a handgun and fired twice at TCS employee Phelifia Michele Marlow, 51, according to a previous HDR article. Marlow died from the gunshot wounds on Jan. 13.

Police released the names of the suspects, as well as the make and color of the getaway car. But there have been no arrests after 15 days.

“HPD is working with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate the couple. No further information,” was the email reply Thursday from Chrystal Dieter, the victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department, in response to an inquiry about the status of the case.

As of Thursday afternoon, Tangela and Eric Parker remain at large. Warrants have been issued for the pair. Tangela Parker is charged with first-degree murder, and Eric Parker is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

The suspects left the scene of the shooting in a beige 2019 Honda CRV with license tag FAM5669.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests.

Anyone with information on the case can call 828-328-5551.

