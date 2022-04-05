Suspect wanted for second-degree DWI murders in 25-year-old case confirmed dead

A suspect wanted by Hickory police for three counts of second-degree murder in a 25-year-old traffic accident case died in July 2020.

On March 30, the Hickory Police Department received confirmation that Javier Uresti, 48, died in Mexico on July 1, 2020, a news release from Hickory Police said.

Uresti was the suspect in a 1997 vehicle wreck that killed Maria Self and her two adult daughters, Kathy Styles and Ruth Self, on Feb. 17, 1997. Self and her two daughters were crossing Tate Boulevard on Ninth Street Lane, SE, in a Geo Metro when they were hit by a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Uresti, the Hickory Police Department release said.

In a Hickory Daily Record article from March 11, 1997, police said a blood alcohol test administered on Uresti came back with a blood-alcohol level of .16, which was twice the legal limit. In the article, police said Uresti reportedly ran a red light around 10 p.m., hitting the Selfs' car. Uresti and three other passengers in his truck, including a 2-year-old, were injured in the accident, police said in a Hickory Daily Record article from Feb. 19, 1997.

At the time of the accident police received conflicting reports about who was driving the truck, police said in the March article. The police department investigated further before charging Uresti.

Uresti was officially charged on Feb. 20, 1997, after officers were able to obtain enough probable cause. At a press conference Monday, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said Uresti had fled before enough evidence was obtained for his arrest.

Investigators believe that Uresti fled to his hometown of San Luis Potosi in Mexico shortly after the incident, the release said. Hickory Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation worked together to search for Uresti for over 20 years.

“We received information a few weeks back that Javier Uresti had possibly passed away in Mexico,” Whisnant said. “We reached out to the FBI to see if their contacts in Mexico could give us confirmation.”

Whisnant said Hickory Police did not receive a cause of death, but the FBI did confirm Uresti’s death through a death certificate.

Lisa Hollifield was 26 years old when her mother and sisters died in the wreck. She said her mother, Maria Self, was 50 years old, Kathy Styles was 31 and Ruth Self was 23. She said Kathy had a daughter, who was 9 and a son who was 4 when Styles died. Ruth Self would have graduated from Catawba Valley Community College the year of the wreck and would have been married in June of 1997, Hollifield said.

“I can’t say this for everybody in the family because some are angry and bitter because of the way it ended,” Hollifield said. “But for me, I’ve had to let it go, so that I could live and so that I could deal with it. At the end of the day, there’s a higher power that dealt out justice.”

