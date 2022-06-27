 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect leads troopers on I-40 chase through 2 counties; vehicle stopped in Claremont

A suspect was apprehended at a Claremont residence after a car chase involving the N.C. Highway Patrol on Monday afternoon.

The chase started in Iredell County when state troopers tried to stop a vehicle for exceeding the speed limit, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said.

Troopers chased the car down eastbound Interstate 40 on to Exit 138 leading to Wike Road. The chase proceeded down Wike Road to U.S. Highway 70 then to Bridgewood Drive, where the driver exited the vehicle, according to Swagger.

The suspect fled on foot and entered a nearby residence, where they were apprehended, Swagger said.

A passenger remained in the vehicle as the driver fled, Swagger said.

The chase ended less than a half mile from the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge. 

This story will be updated once more information is available.

