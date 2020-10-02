Suspect in shooting at Days Inn arrested

The second suspect from a shooting that occurred on Aug. 3 in the parking lot of the Days Inn in Hickory has been arrested.

Markus Deontae Williams, 26, of Conover, was arrested by officers with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on two charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one charge of possession of firearm by felon.

Williams is being held under a $230,000 secured bond at the Catawba County Detention Facility. He faces multiple additional charges unrelated to this case.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Hickory Police, Investigator M. Chapman by calling 828-261-2626, 828-328-5551 or emailing mchapman@hickorync.gov.