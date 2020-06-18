Suspect in robbery shot, killed in Maiden by U.S. Marshals

With a warrant in hand, law officers moved in.

Weeks continued to threaten officers as they attempted to make the arrest. He hid in the crawlspace of the home.

Turk said tear gas was used to force Weeks out of the crawlspace. Turk said when Weeks emerged from the crawlspace, officers repeatedly asked him to disarm himself. He then entered the home.

Weeks appeared next near the front entrance with a rifle. He was shot dead.

“This person threatened law enforcement with that rifle and was shot and killed by a deputy United States marshal,” Turk said.

Weeks had warrants for his arrest in three other counties, according to the search warrant. Some of the charges he faced included robbery with a dangerous weapon in Cleveland County, robbery with a dangerous weapon in Burke County and possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm and breaking and entering in Lincoln County.

Adam Cooper lives at the home where the shootout occurred. He said he knew the suspect but didn’t know the suspect was at the home when police arrived.

Deborah Cooper, Adam’s mother, said the suspect had been a family friend since he was 8 years old.