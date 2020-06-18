Suspect in robbery shot, killed in Maiden by U.S. Marshals

This story was updated at 6 p.m. June 18.
A suspect in a Newton robbery was shot and killed by a deputy marshal Thursday in Maiden following a two-hour standoff with police.
The U.S. Marshals Service, assisted by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, arrived on Saddleview Court in Maiden around 10 a.m. Thursday. The law officers were there to arrest 35-year-old Buddy Edward Weeks who was wanted for the robbery of a Subway restaurant in Newton on June 9, according to Capt. Aaron Turk of the sheriff’s office.
Investigators traced Weeks to the home on Saddleview after his Facebook account connected to the internet there, according to a search warrant filed with Catawba County.
Officers were told Weeks was inside the home and had a knife, a handgun and an assault rifle.
“We were informed by other persons at the residence that the subject was inside, was armed and had no intention of surrendering to law enforcement,” Turk said.
Turk said the people living at the residence were out of the building before police addressed the suspect.
Weeks threatened officers and refused to leave the building, Turk said.
Turk said officers applied for and received a search warrant from a judge in Catawba County authorizing them to go inside the residence and arrest the suspect.
With a warrant in hand, law officers moved in.
Weeks continued to threaten officers as they attempted to make the arrest. He hid in the crawlspace of the home.
Turk said tear gas was used to force Weeks out of the crawlspace. Turk said when Weeks emerged from the crawlspace, officers repeatedly asked him to disarm himself. He then entered the home.
Weeks appeared next near the front entrance with a rifle. He was shot dead.
“This person threatened law enforcement with that rifle and was shot and killed by a deputy United States marshal,” Turk said.
Weeks had warrants for his arrest in three other counties, according to the search warrant. Some of the charges he faced included robbery with a dangerous weapon in Cleveland County, robbery with a dangerous weapon in Burke County and possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm and breaking and entering in Lincoln County.
Adam Cooper lives at the home where the shootout occurred. He said he knew the suspect but didn’t know the suspect was at the home when police arrived.
Deborah Cooper, Adam’s mother, said the suspect had been a family friend since he was 8 years old.
Adam Cooper said the officers detained him, his girlfriend and one other female staying at the home. Turk said they were released once officers were able to identify them.
Deborah Cooper said officers found weapons in the home but said they all had to have belonged to the suspect. “We don’t even have a BB gun,” she said.
Turk said the State Bureau of Investigation was called and will be investigating the events that occurred at the home.
