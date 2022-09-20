Suspect in fatal shooting has until Oct. 24 to plead guilty or go to trial

A Hickory man charged with first-degree murder will have an arraignment hearing on Oct. 24.

Jessie Allen Crawford, 60, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 51-year-old Iris Ranae Robinson. Crawford appeared in Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office filed a motion for any evidence gathered by the defense to be shared. Defense attorney Blair Cody, who is representing Crawford in the case, asked Judge Karen Williams to give him time to review the motion. Cody said he received the motion shortly before the court hearing started. Williams granted the request. The motion will be reviewed at the next court date.

A trial date was set for Sept. 25, 2023. Crawford is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 24. If Crawford does not plead guilty on Oct. 24, the trial will move forward.

“We’re well aware that we’re either going to be pleading guilty to first-degree murder, which is probably not likely since there is not a plea offer in this case. One has not been made,” Cody said. “Or we’re going to plead not guilty, knowing that we’re going to trial.”

On the morning of June 5, 2021, Newton police officers responded to a call about a female who was shot at a residence on South Caldwell Avenue in Newton, the Newton Police Department said in a 2021 news release.

Officers discovered Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Robinson died at the scene. Crawford was identified as the shooter but was not at the scene when police officers arrived, Newton police said.

Crawford was arrested a few hours after the shooting. Crawford and Robinson had a personal relationship, Newton police said.