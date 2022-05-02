Suspect in fatal shooting has bond reduced in court on Monday

A man charged with second-degree murder saw his bond reduced from $1 million to $500,000 during an administrative hearing in Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.

Thomas Matthew Gardner, 39, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Hope Kennedy, 45, in December of 2021, according to court documents. Kennedy and Gardner’s two teenaged children were witnesses to the shooting, according to Kennedy’s family members who were present at the hearing.

Kennedy was shot at a home on Maple Court in Newton shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 23, according to the Newton Police Department. She died the same day at Catawba Valley Medical Center, according to police.

Gardner’s defense attorney Scott Matthews filed the motion for a bond reduction. Matthews argued sympathy for the victim’s family may have played a part in how high the bond was originally set, since this was the second shooting death the victim’s family had experienced.

Kennedy’s daughter Quajuae Kennedy, 21, was one of three people who died during a shooting in the parking lot of J. McCroskey’s pub in 2017, according to Kennedy’s family.

“I think you are right Mr. Matthews,” Catawba County Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes said. “I think the court on February 21, 22, maybe set a bond overly high because of sympathy for the victim’s family.”

Hayes decided to reduce the bond on the conditions that Gardner would have no contact with the witnesses or the witnesses’ family. Gardner would be electronically monitored to ensure he complies to the no-contact order, if bond is posted. Gardner is also not allowed to possess any firearms or other deadly weapons, Hayes said.

“I just hope they get this done quickly and justice is served, because it is not fair what happened to her,” Kennedy’s niece Audriana Hunsucker said.

Kennedy’s family members were unhappy with the bond reduction. Kennedy’s daughter-in-law Brittney Biles said the bond reduction was unsettling and the family relives Kennedy’s death every day.

“There are two small children in this and they saw everything,” Hunsucker said. “We just want them to be protected at this point. They lost two parents and that’s not fair to them. This isn’t about us. This is about getting justice for Hope and her kids.”

Both Hunsucker and Biles wore black T-shirts to the court hearing. The shirts feature an image of Kennedy and the dates of her birth and death.

