A 49-year-old has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Claremont.

James Scott submitted to authorities at the Catawba County Detention Center on Friday afternoon. Scott is charged with felony hit-and-run, N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Black said.

“(Scott) has been very cooperative throughout this investigation,” Black said.

The charges stem from a collision that claimed the life of 63-year-old Raymond Lee Gentry.

Gentry was struck while walking along U.S. Highway 70 in Claremont on April 13 around 10:30 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a previous news release.