Suspect in death of LR student in court; Izard was held at gunpoint by Caldwell County residents when found inside family vehicle

Quavius Shamond Izard appeared in Catawba County District Court on Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lenoir-Rhyne football player Omari Alexander.
Izard, 21, of Hickory didn’t speak during his court appearance and instead responded to Judge Wesley Barkley’s questions by nodding.
Barkley told Izard in court that the murder charge, if he is found guilty, could result in the punishment of death or life without parole.
Barkley then assigned Victoria Jayne as Izard’s court-appointed attorney.
Police found Alexander’s body in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Camaro parked outside the Civitan Court Apartments in the early morning hours of Nov. 20. Police said Alexander had been shot multiple times, and the car engine was still running when officers arrived.
Capt. Jeff Young with the Hickory Police Department said investigators believe Alexander was in the vehicle when he was shot.
Izard was arrested Nov. 24 after a resident of Edgemont Road in Collettsville called the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Hickory Police Department said.
Capt. Aaron Barlowe with the sheriff’s office said the residents found Izard in one of their vehicles, a burgundy Toyota 4Runner, and held him at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.
Barlowe said they found evidence in the vehicle that Izard had stayed there for at least 24 hours, possibly longer.
The residents did not know that Izard was wanted on a murder charge in a neighboring county until law enforcement identified him, Barlowe explained.
Izard is being held at the Catawba County jail with no bond.
He is facing various charges in Catawba County unrelated to this case, including larceny of motor vehicle charges, driving while impaired and drug possession, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.
Capt. Young said Izard was on probation for breaking and entering a vehicle when he was charged with murder.
Conover resident Hailee Maureen Melanson, 20, was charged with accessory after the fact.
According to court documents, Melanson assisted Izard in fleeing from law enforcement following the shooting.
As of Monday, Hickory police have not released information on the motive for this case.
Izard is scheduled to return to court Dec. 16.