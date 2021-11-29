Suspect in death of LR student in court; Izard was held at gunpoint by Caldwell County residents when found inside family vehicle

Quavius Shamond Izard appeared in Catawba County District Court on Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lenoir-Rhyne football player Omari Alexander.

Izard, 21, of Hickory didn’t speak during his court appearance and instead responded to Judge Wesley Barkley’s questions by nodding.

Barkley told Izard in court that the murder charge, if he is found guilty, could result in the punishment of death or life without parole.

Barkley then assigned Victoria Jayne as Izard’s court-appointed attorney.

Police found Alexander’s body in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Camaro parked outside the Civitan Court Apartments in the early morning hours of Nov. 20. Police said Alexander had been shot multiple times, and the car engine was still running when officers arrived.

Capt. Jeff Young with the Hickory Police Department said investigators believe Alexander was in the vehicle when he was shot.

Izard was arrested Nov. 24 after a resident of Edgemont Road in Collettsville called the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Hickory Police Department said.