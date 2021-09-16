 Skip to main content
Suspect in 4-year-old murder case will be back in court Sept. 27
Suspect in 4-year-old murder case will be back in court Sept. 27

Lennon Riley Henderson, 20, appeared in Catawba County Superior Court on Thursday. 

Lennon Riley Henderson, 20, appeared in Catawba County Superior Court on Thursday. His family said Henderson expected to discuss a plea deal and his bond, but those matters were delayed until Sept. 27.

Special Deputy Attorney General Adren Harris with the N.C. Department of Justice was unavailable because of a medical emergency, attorney Leslie Cooley Dismukes with the N.C. Department of Justice said in court. The new date was set with the hope that Harris will be able to return by that day.

Henderson was first charged with the murder of his 40-year-old cousin Harry Lewis Bruner Jr. on Aug. 5, 2017.

