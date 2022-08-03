Suspect in 2021 fatal shooting of 7-year-old appeared in court; Case continued to Sept. 6

A 24-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 7-year-old made an appearance in Catawba County Superior Court for an administrative hearing on Wednesday. The case was continued.

According to the court docket, Douglas Mason Wilson was in court for a charge of first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury. Both charges are felonies.

Wilson’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Seven-year-old Zakylen Greylen Harris died from a gunshot wound to the neck on April 21, 2021.

Zakylen was riding in a vehicle driven by his mother on Tate Boulevard when he was shot. Two other children were also in the car at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured, according to police reports.

Surveillance video released by the Hickory Police Department shortly after the shooting showed the victims’ vehicle turn onto Tate Boulevard at the 15th Street SE intersection. The suspect’s vehicle followed in the same direction.

Hickory police said Zakylen’s mother heard a woman in the other vehicle yelling at her.

The suspect’s vehicle then pulled up next to the victims’ vehicle and a shot was fired from the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle then continued on Tate Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

Wilson was charged with first-degree murder in connection to Zakylen's death on April 22, 2021. He was arrested by the Hickory Police Department just before 8 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel the same day, according to police reports.

Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said at a press conference on April 23, 2021, that Wilson was first arrested on outstanding Catawba County warrants and later charged with murder.

According to the Catawba County Jail website, Wilson is being held on a $500,000 bond for the first-degree murder charge and a $150,000 bond for discharging a firearm into an occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury.